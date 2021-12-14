“You will need more than 10 friend rings” »Hero Network

The movie of Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, became an undisputed box office success, taking its lead, Simu Liu, to the top of the film industry and consequently, the star of Marvel he met the actor of the moment, Dwayne Johnson, who will star in the movie DC from Black adam interpreting one’s own Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson challenges Simu Liu to make his character face Black Adam

Dwayne johnson Y Simu liu coincided during the gala of the People’s Choice Awards, where Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings received the award for the category of Action Movie Star 2021. Both actors greeted each other cordially and took a photo together, but to the surprise of many, The rock published the photo on his official account Instagram.

In it, he energetically congratulates Simu liu for the success of Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings, but he also took the opportunity to challenge him, suggesting that his characters engage in an all-out battle:

So happy for your success @simuliu and it’s great to see you break new ground in our industry Way to raise the bar with Shang-Chi my friend! But you’re going to need a lot more than 10 rings, my friend Let me know when you ~ or someone from Marvel ~ wants to dance with The Man In Black ~ Black Adam #Setratadeconducirsetratadepoder. Dwayne johnson

How could we read, Dwayne johnson challenged the character of Simu liu to a fight with Black adam and even adds that any of Marvel can participate. Of course, we must mention that a crossover between both franchises would be incredible, but it is highly unlikely that it will take place.

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: JK ROWLING CRITICIZES THE POLICY OF THE SCOTLAND POLICE OF CONSIDERING A VIOLATOR AS A WOMAN IF HE IS PERCEIVED AS A FEMALE AND IN RESPONSE IS CANCELED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, anime, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content We are waiting for you!

Follow this and other news in our HERO Esports APP, download to your mobile phone Android or IOS. In addition, you can follow the main esports competitions, teams and results, all in one place.