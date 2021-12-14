“You don’t die …”: they share an unpublished video of Vicente Fernández and his fans get excited

MEXICO – The whole world mourns the loss of Vincent Fernandez, the emblem of the music of Mexico. At age 81, the artist passed away after a long hospitalization in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. When it was believed that the interpreter was evolving satisfactorily, it was revealed that he had had a complication in his respiratory tract.

Although according to recent statements by Don Chente’s adoptive daughter, Alejandra, the Mexican would have died of organic failure. This after about four months ago he was diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome, detected after its fall. Regarding the last days of the singer, the young woman said that they were “very hard.”

On the other hand, the granddaughter of “El Charro de Huentitán”, Camila, shared an emotional video on social networks, where you can appreciate dear Vincent Fernandez singing to her great-granddaughter Cayetana. The publication caused a great impact on Internet users, who quickly claimed to have shed some tears when they saw the love that the interpreter professed for his loved ones.

“You don’t die but you live in your people, in your children, in your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren, and your music forever. Thank you, thank you, thank you, ”the young woman wrote. In another publication, she expressed her feelings. “My father, thank you for having been the person you were and for the love and light that you projected. For your sense of humor and unique character that I know I carry in my veins, for the repeated stories, for the songs, the hugs and all the laughs. For your jokes and teachings, for your scolding and kisses ”, he pointed out.

“I know that you left as the greatest, you made it very clear to us that to have what you want you have to fight for it and you left as a warrior who fought for everything even for your life, until the end. For that reason and for many other things you know that I admire you and I love you with tooodooo my love. Thank you, father, I will miss you very much ”, added the granddaughter of Vicente Fernandez.