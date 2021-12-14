You can also play alone, but not as you thought

Evil Dead: The Game was scheduled to be released this year, but finally like many others, it postponed its release until 2022. The game promises us a cooperative experience in the purest Back 4 Blood style, but respecting as much as possible the universe of Evil Dead. The Creative Director of Saber Interactive has confirmed that in addition to the confirmed cooperative modes there will also be space to be able to pass the missions alone, being helped by the AI ​​of the teammates.

The same thing that happens for example in Back 4 Blood or Left 4 Dead, it seems that in Evil Dead we can also overcome the missions when the AI ​​accompanies us. This is nothing new, but if it is true that it seems that the game did not contemplate this option and with the delay of its launch we will be able to count on these possibilities.

Evil Dead: Play cooperatively with or without friends

Players can collaborate with friends in multiplayer or enjoy the title with a group of members managed by AI. Next year more information will be shared about this aspect, and about the functionality of the secondary missions that will be carried out in single-player to which Tim has referred.

Evil Dead: The Game for Xbox