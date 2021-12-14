Xiaomi drops the price of one of its most recommended “Pro” smartphones

This Xiaomi has everything you might need and comes at a more than attractive price.

The Chinese firm lowers the price of one of its best-selling smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a discount in its global version, you take it home for 249 euros, 50 euros less than its usual price. They accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

You can get one of the most popular mobiles of the year and pay no more than 250 euros. It is a good price, we are talking about a complete terminal that has a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors and 4 rear cameras, among other features.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro at a discount

The Xiaomi smartphone presents us a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It offers a fast and very fluid experience, you will enjoy a really pleasant use. We also find a nice design, the shiny back of this Redmi is elegant and attractive.

In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip thought for him gaming. You can take advantage of demanding games and your day-to-day applications will move without any problem. On the other hand, its 6 GB of RAM is enough for you to work with several heavy apps at the same time.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Super AMOLED, FullHD + and 120 Hz screen

5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras: we met with an impressive 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white mode. On its front, a 16 megapixel camera so you can take the best selfies.

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,020 mAh and incorporates a 33W fast charge, you will not be left without energy. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which will allow you to pay with applications such as Google Pay.

