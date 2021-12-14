In recent weeks, leaks have been the order of the day when it comes to services. This same weekend we commented that the first mystery game from the Epic Game Store had been leaked as a reason for the Christmas holidays, and now it has been known that Leaked Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of December, or at least some of them.

During the first 15 days of December, Xbox Game Pass has received a wide variety of titles, such as the popular Among Us, which will debut tomorrow on consoles with Microsoft’s subscription service on Xbox consoles; or other titles like Aliens: Fireteam Elite or the Halo Infinite campaign.

Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of December are leaked

In a new video on the Xbox On channel, there has been a leak of games that could reach Xbox Game Pass during the second half of December. Among the titles that would come to the service, the presence of the rumored Mortal Kombat 11 stands out. This is the complete list of titles that would come to the service:

Mortal Kombat 11

The Gunk

Lake

Firewatch

Broken age

Ben 10: Power Trip

Race with Ryan

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

New game release date confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Now we just have to hope that Microsoft itself will announce the games that will join Xbox Game Pass during the second half of December, as it has done for countless months.