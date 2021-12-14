Wolves and Raúl Jiménez are vaccinated against COVID-19

London England. The Mexican forward Raul Jimenez and all the El team Wolverhampton Wanderers comply with those established by the Premier league of all players must be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the objective that the third doses are inoculated at the end of the month.

from the mexican Raul Jimenez It is the first club of the Premier league that has all its players vaccinated against COVID-19, with the goal of inoculating the third doses by the end of the month.

Wolves, the first English club to comply, has not reported any positive case in recent days, despite the increase in infections in the Premier League, which has announced 42 in the last week, and its coach, Bruno Lage, has indicated that the entire squad is vaccinated.

“We don’t have any covid cases, everyone is healthy right now. We have followed the rules and in all the meetings we have been wearing a mask, but the most important decision is that everyone is vaccinated, ”said the Wolves coach.

The Premier league recently revealed that 68% of gamers had received both vaccinations in October. However, clubs will not be able to meet the UK Government’s goal of having the third dose before the end of the year because many players will not be able to meet the three-month waiting requirement between the second and third doses. .

Several Premier League teams with Covid-19 infections

The British Government has opened the door for everyone over 18 to receive the booster dose to stop the advance of the omicron variant in the country.

The English league has tightened the protocol against COVID-19 and has imposed daily antigen tests on footballers and club employees as well as two weekly PCRs to control outbreaks.

The increase in infections in the United Kingdom For the omicron variant, which has been breaking records since the summer, it has been transferred to several English teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, Norwich City and Aston Villa who have announced several positive in recent days.

With information from EFE