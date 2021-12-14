Will Smith seeks match point at Oscars with ‘King Richard’

the Angels – Will Smith already sounds like seed for the next Oscars with King richard, a film about the unusual story of the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and signed by Latin director Reinaldo Marcus Green. There is still a long way to go for the nominations to be announced, but Smith, who was already a candidate – no statuette – for Ali (2001) and Looking for happiness (2006), appears in all pools as best actor.

King richard, released in the US in November in theaters and HBO Max; delves into the figure of Richard Williams, the father of the Williams sisters who, being very young, designed an ambitious plan for them to reach the top of tennis from their humble and dangerous origins in Compton (Los Angeles). Combining drama with light comedy and sports epic details, King richard It features in its cast Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton accompanying a totally dedicated Will Smith. “It was an opportunity to show a side of the Williams family that we did not know,” Reinaldo Marcus Green pointed out to Efe. “We know that Venus and Serena are two of the best athletes in history. But what else? How did they get there?” Added the American filmmaker of Puerto Rican origin about a film that has the two tennis players as producers.

neither white nor richKing richard shows a father who is absolutely convinced of his daughters’ talent with the racket and who is not willing to let anything or anyone get in the way. To begin with, the Williamses have to make their way into a sport that in the 90s was typical of rich white families, so the film uses this story to address issues such as inequality and racial discrimination in the United States. Green argued that Richard Williams was first and foremost a father who loved his daughters and “spent countless hours” of his time accompanying them on the tennis courts. “That doesn’t underestimate the fact that he was eccentric at times, unorthodox and did things that some people find controversial,” he admitted.

Green, a director who is gaining weight in Hollywood after films like Monsters and men (2018) and preparing a biographical film about Bob Marley, insisted that King richard he has a more optimistic than a defeatist soul. “It focuses on black joy and black excellence. The Williamses saw these challenges as opportunities,” he said. “The sisters thought: If I grew up in Compton, I can succeed anywhere. They used it as a fortress, they used it in their game as tennis players, they used it as an advantage. They really embraced where they are from and I love that, “explained the filmmaker, mentioning that his origin is similar since he was a black Puerto Rican boy in the Bronx.

Although Green’s true sports passion is baseball and King richard revolving around tennis, the director used an NBA metaphor to describe Will Smith’s role as an actor and producer. “I would compare him to LeBron James, who can not only dunk and score 40 points but can also pass the ball. And seeing him pass the ball to Will is as exciting as watching him dunk,” he said. The director thus referred to Smith’s “generosity” and said that, for example, he did not leave when he finished his takes but stayed on set to lend a hand in whatever was needed. Green praised Smith’s passion and commitment to his character, calling him an “incredible” actor, and praising his ability to play a “complicated” and unpredictable role, as Richard Williams was sometimes great and sometimes foolish.