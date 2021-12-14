Will Smith reveals his most difficult moments in his book – Books

Actor Will Smith shared details of his first memoir “Will”. The play was written by the same author with the help of Mark Manson, author of the bestseller. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F * ck.

The book takes a tour of his childhood, when the now-famous author was just a shy boy in an uptight West Philadelphia home and how he rose to be one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history.

“” Will ” is the story of how one person mastered their own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same,” the book describes in its synopsis.

In the play, the actor acknowledges that on two occasions he has experienced the temptation of suicide: the first time, when he was just 13 years old, when his mother Caroline Bright left home, fleeing the violence in which she was submerged.

The resentment for what he suffered led him to think about killing his father later, when he was fighting cancer.

In the book, Smith also tells the story of his romantic relationships: his deep infatuation with actress Stockard Channing, when he had just married the mother of his eldest son, and his current polyamorous relationship with Jada Pinkett.

“Sheree and I were in the first months of our marriage with a newborn baby and for Sheree I can imagine that this experience was, to say the least, unsettling,” shared the actor.

“We have given each other trust and freedom with the conviction that everyone has to find their own way. And marriage for us cannot be a prison. And I am not suggesting our way to anyone. I do not suggest this trail for anyone. But the experiences of the freedoms that we have given ourselves and the unconditional support, for me, is the most complete definition of love, “Smith told an international media outlet.