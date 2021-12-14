Will Checo Pérez continue to race with Red Bull in 2022?

Hobby

Like many, the 2022 season of Formula 1 will undergo several changes compared to 2021 and not only in the design and engineering of the cars but also with the drivers who will occupy the 20 seats of the 10 teams.

In November, The grid was defined for the next campaign with the announcement of the arrival of Guanyu Zhou -First Chinese in the highest category- to Alfa Romeo as the other teams had already defined their respective pairs.

Mexican Sergio Pérez will continue to drive for Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen in 2022. Checo was renewed by the Austrian team in the middle of the season before meeting the closure that Formula 1 would have with the Dutch championship.

One of the greatest merits of this campaign for the Jalisco it was to make a great duo with MaxSince he had not had such a good relationship with his previous teammates in the team, Checo earned his place.

Pérez finished fourth in the Drivers’ Championship with 190 points behind his co-team Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas but beating great drivers like Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Sergio has a contract with the team based in Milton Keynes, England only for the next campaign and it must be a protagonist improving what was done in 2021 to seek to be signed for one more year.

One of the biggest challenges for Sergio Pérez will be to dominate his car in 2022 As this will undergo major modifications unlike this 2021 with very different elements such as spoilers, tires and even weight.

