Why was Johnny Depp replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3 ′?

Why Johnny depp it was replaced for Mads mikkelsen in “Fantastic Animals 3”? Fans have been wondering since the film’s premiere began to be announced.

It was during this Monday, December 13, that the official trailer of “Fantastic Animals 3”, which was expected by all lovers of this saga.

However, they did not take long to realize that Johnny Depp, who gave life to Grindelwald, was replaced by the also actor, Mads Mikkelsen.

Johnny depp (Álvaro Barrientos / AP / AP)

Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ due to the difficulties he had with his ex-wife, Amber Heard

Danish actor, Mads Mikkelsen, Who is will replace Johnny Depp in his role in the saga, “Fantastic Animals 3”, due to the difficulties he had with his ex-wife, Amber heard and the legal battle that resulted from their divorce.

About four years ago it became known that Johnny Depp and his then-wife, also an actress, Amber heard, they were getting divorced.

The case was highly mediatic and controversial, because on different occasions, both declared to have suffered from domestic violence while they were together.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (AP)

The first to speak about it was Amber Heard, but Johnny Depp was not far behind and made similar statements against him.

The controversial situation turned into a lengthy legal battle, which was fraught with lawsuits and counterclaims.

Their legal battle went so far that it even began to affect their professional life; Such is the case with Amber Heard, when she was almost fired from her role as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’.

This stemmed from the decision that Warner Bros Pictures made, firing Johnny Depp from his role as Grindelwald; because his divorce became so mediatic that the company agreed that it would not be viable for him to continue being part of the cast.

Mads Mikkelsen. (NBC)

As expected, this latest news became quite controversial and generated endless divided opinions among fans.

However, the decision remained firm.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that the production is directed by David Yates, the script was made by Steve Kloves and the writer and creator of the franchise is JK Rowling.