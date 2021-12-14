Who is the new Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu?
Harnaaz Sandhu became the center of attention in the last hours after crowning herself as the new Miss Universe 2021 representing India. The model who was one of the favorites of the pageant finally received the honors from the hand of the Mexican Andrea Meza who completed the shortest term in the history of the pageant due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The brand new queen is 21 years old and is 1.76 meters tall. She was born on March 3, 2000 in Chandigarh, India.
Sandhu grew up in her hometown of Chandigarh and studied first at the Shivalik Public School and then at the Public Graduate College for Girls. Already in her university stage, the young woman began a master’s degree in Public Administration. She is also known for being an actress.
As for her runway career, Sandhu began competing as a teenager, winning titles like Miss Chandigarh 2021 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. Her growth continued with the Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 title. In 2021 she was shortlisted as one of the semi-finalists of Miss Diva 2021. Miss Beautiful Skin is another of her titles obtained and was also a finalist in Miss Beach Body, Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Photogenic and Miss Talented; before getting the jackpot this Sunday.
The young model became the third representative of her country to win the Miss Universe title, after her compatriot Sushmita won it in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.