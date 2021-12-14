Who is the new Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu?

Harnaaz Sandhu became the center of attention in the last hours after crowning herself as the new Miss Universe 2021 representing India. The model who was one of the favorites of the pageant finally received the honors from the hand of the Mexican Andrea Meza who completed the shortest term in the history of the pageant due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand new queen is 21 years old and is 1.76 meters tall. She was born on March 3, 2000 in Chandigarh, India.

