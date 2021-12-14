WhatsApp will make it much more difficult for gossips with a major change

The apps and websites that let you know if a contact has connected to WhatsApp have their days numbered.

The apps and websites that allow know if a WhatsApp user is online Without having to open the application, they have been gaining popularity in recent years, and have become one of the most used third-party tools for WhatsApp. But, very soon, the company behind the messaging app it will end once and for all with these types of utilities.

As reported from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to start block applications and web services capable of “reading” the status of WhatsApp users to give this information to other people.

WhatsApp itself has informed one of the administrators of this type of web pages and services, indicating that From now on, WhatsApp will no longer allow the status information to be read to those contacts with whom it has never been chatted through the app. Or what is the same: the visibility settings of the default states will become “Only my contacts”, instead of “Everyone” as before.

This will prevent third parties know if we are online on WhatsApp or receive notifications when we connect to the application. Well, in order to know this information, it will be necessary to have had a previous conversation with them.

The changes seem to have already started to roll out, and consulting it is as simple as access the privacy settings of WhatsApp and check who can see our status or last connection time.

It is very likely that this decision was made by WhatsApp based on the recent controversies related to the alleged lack of security and privacy of WhatsApp. For a few months now, the company has been working on making its messaging platform a much more secure and private tool Through these types of measures, which little by little are bringing the experience with WhatsApp closer to that of other applications such as Signal.

