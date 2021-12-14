WhatsApp is one of the main platforms for instant messaging that every day is used by millions of people to keep in touch, whether through messages, photos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

Although it is a fairly secure application, there are certain points where it has weaknesses, for this reason, it implemented a new one privacy function, which hides your last connection time, which helps you stay in a “invisible” mode in front of those who are not part of your contact list.

WhatsApp, strangers will not be able to see if you are online and last connection. Photo: Reforma



How does it work

With this new security tool, a person with whom you have never had a conversation through WhatsApp, will not be able to see if you are “online” and the last time you connected, which will help maintain your privacy.

There were some applications such as WaStat, WaTools or ChatWatch that could access this information for a specific fee, this by entering a phone number to review all that private information.

But that’s not all, as even some other applications went beyond that and allowed them to track the activity of a certain number, thus notifying them when they were online for a certain period of time.

You can also read: WhatsApp: how to make your contacts not see that you are ‘writing’

For this reason, WhatsApp technical support announced that this information is no longer publicly displayed, it is only available to the user’s contacts. For this reason, the aforementioned applications can no longer monitor the WhatsApp activity of any phone number, now it will only show that it is “offline”.

This change will mainly affect those who have your phone number, but have not registered it in their phonebook, nor do you have them. This includes that they will no longer be able to check if a contact is online from apps and websites that previously allowed it.

You can also read: WhatsApp begins tests to send and receive cryptocurrencies

Finally, another of the measures that WhatsApp is taking for both Android and iOS, is to restrict which of your contacts can have access the last time you logged in. When this new tool is available, the option “My contacts except…” will now appear in the Last time setting.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.