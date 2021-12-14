What’s next for Britney? After being free – El Sol de México

After almost 14 years under a strict tutelage that she considered abusive Y exploiter, Britney Spears be free again.

Now that a California court lifted the guardianship that banned one of the world’s most successful pop stars from managing his own life and fortune, many fans wonder Whats Next.

Speculation abounds – Children? Travels? Sue your family? – although the answer is elusive, particularly in the style of cautious life to which Spears was bound, ruled largely by her father Jamie.

The superstar who will turn 40 on December 2, hasn’t given an interview in years, rarely makes appearances public Y acted for the last time in October 2018.

Following his rise to worldwide fame as a teenager thanks to a string of hits, including Baby One More Time, and the subsequent nervous breakdown that put her under tutelage in 2008, most of what the public knows about Spears comes from her Instagram account.

There he has published for years several times a day, often his own videos doing pirouettes or dance routines, while other times he talks about hopes and dreams.

His Instagram helped generate the fan movement #FreeBritney.

Communication from his luxurious mansion in The Angels with the outside world (she has more than 90 million followers on Instagram and Twitter) offered the singer a minimum of control over her image, and it is perhaps there that the most accurate reading of her plans lies.

In October, after his father was removed from guardianship, Spears He expressed anxiety about his future in a lengthy letter.

“I will be honest and say that I have waited a long time to free myself from the situation I am in,” she wrote. “Now that he is here I am afraid to do anything because I am afraid of making a mistake.”

Britney has family plans

Marriage is a theme: Spears announced in September its commitment to Sam asghari, 27 years old.

Earlier this week, he announced that Donatella versace was designing her dress, although the wedding date has not been disclosed.

She also said that she wants to have another child; she already has two adolescent boys with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has primary custody.

In a chilling indictment in June, Spears told the court judge The Angels which eventually ended the guardianship that forced her to maintain a Contraceptive IUD.

Spears now has power over her reproductive system and his fortune, estimated at about $ 60 million.

This year he traveled to Hawaii and the French polynesia, where according to his publications he took flight lessons.

The stage is not a priority

One of the pressing questions raised by fans, and the industry, is whether it will resume its presentations or will launch new music.

The superstar launched four albums study under guardianship, the most recent Glory, in 2016.

He also had permanent shows in Las Vegas tremendously profitable. His show Britney: Pieces of Me it raised $ 138 million in four years.

However, in January 2019 he abruptly canceled his return to Las Vegas, taking an indefinite professional break.

In July he wrote in Instagram: “I will not perform on any stage with my dad taking care of what I see, say, do or think !!!!”

He said he would rather share videos from his living room than from a stage in Las Vegas, as it was excluded from the planning of the shows, becoming more of a puppet than in an interpreter.

The publication Page Six recently quoted a source close to claiming that Spears “he wants to make music and perform again, “but that” is not his top priority right now and it hasn’t been for a long time. “

Tell it all?

You must also solve financial problems, including paying a constellation of lawyers, who according to The New York Times, would exceed a million dollars.

The singer may take action legal against his father, something that he hinted although he has not taken formal steps in that direction.

On the other hand, he said that they reach him scripts for television and cinema about her story: “I’m not dead,” she replied, making it clear that she is not interested in being interpreted by someone else.

He also alluded to the possibility of telling it all: “Lord, have mercy on the souls of my family if I ever do an interview,” he wrote in October.

