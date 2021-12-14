What were the best series that premiered in 2021?
The world of television continues to grow and – as more television platforms streaming arrive in Argentina- the number of premieres that we can enjoy also increases. In this sense, 2021 was an incredible year for fans of television series and there were many series that broke it.
Although we still have a few weeks before the final goodbye (and with them, several premieres on grill); from OHLALÁ! We chose the 21 series that resonated with us the most and that we think you should enjoy before the end of the year.