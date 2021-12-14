What were the best series that premiered in 2021?

The world of television continues to grow and – as more television platforms streaming arrive in Argentina- the number of premieres that we can enjoy also increases. In this sense, 2021 was an incredible year for fans of television series and there were many series that broke it.

Although we still have a few weeks before the final goodbye (and with them, several premieres on grill); from OHLALÁ! We chose the 21 series that resonated with us the most and that we think you should enjoy before the end of the year.

Photo courtesy of Netflix
Photo courtesy of Netflix
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of Paramount +
Photo courtesy of Paramount +
Photo courtesy of Netflix
Photo courtesy of NetflixNoh Juhan | Netflix
Photo: Jojo Whilden / AMC
Photo: Jojo Whilden / AMCJojo Whilden / AMC
Photo courtesy of StarzPlay
Photo courtesy of StarzPlay
Photo courtesy of Netflix
Photo courtesy of Netflix
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo: Paul Sarkis / SHOWTIME.
Photo: Paul Sarkis / SHOWTIME.
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of AppleTv +
Photo courtesy of AppleTv +
Photo courtesy of StarzPlay
Photo courtesy of StarzPlayQuantrell colbert
Photo courtesy of AppleTv +
Photo courtesy of AppleTv +
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video
Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video
Photo courtesy of Netflix
Photo courtesy of NetflixBlackaura
Photo courtesy of Star +
Photo courtesy of Star +
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of HBO Max
Photo courtesy of Disney +
Photo courtesy of Disney +
Photo: Shane Brown / FX
Photo: Shane Brown / FX
Photo: Cr. Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix © 2021
Photo: Cr. Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix © 2021RICARDO HUBBS / NETFLIX – Maid_RH_102120-1538

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker