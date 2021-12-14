What sets Robert Downey Jr and Vin Diesel apart from other people

Currently Robert Downey Jr and Vin Diesel are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood and have made a lot of money in recent years.

Since it was released Hombre de Hierro, the race of Robert Downey Jr took a shocking turn and is now considered one of the most charismatic actors today. He was also the only one of Marvel studios He charged at the box office, so appearing in some of the top-grossing movies his bank account skyrocketed. While Vin Diesel is a tireless worker who will soon release the ninth installment of Fast and furious. So obviously he has nothing to envy Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent interview, the Iron Man 3 star, Guy pearce, revealed the differences between actors like him and mega stars like Robert Downey Jr Y Vin Diesel, with whom he worked on the adaptation of the comic Bloodshot.

“They both create funny situations because they live in their own universe and they have a lot of trailers. They have their own food truck and their own personal trainer and their own gym and their own trailer for the family etc. etc. And that’s just another world that I’m used to. They were both lovely, like absolutely lovely people who said, Boy, come in, have lunch and hang out. They really just want to know who you are, I think. So in front of the kind of worlds they live in, being able to experience that with them and share that with them was really a pleasure, to be honest. I adore them both.

They both have very interesting projects.

After what Robert Downey Jr will leave the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe after the sacrifice of Tony Stark / Iron Man, the actor is rethinking his career. Since the movie The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle it cost 175 million and only raised 245 million. That is why you must choose your projects better and now you want the third installment of Sherlock Holmes be very shocking.

While Vin Diesel continue as Dominic Toretto in Fast and Furious 9 and 10, he will also lend his voice to Groot and will repeat as Riddick in the film Furya.

All the films in which he has participated Robert Downey Jr from Marvel studios can be seen in Disney + by following this link.