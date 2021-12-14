What is the WhatsApp trick to activate Christmas mode: step by step – El Sol de México

The holidays are just around the corner and if you are one of those who loves Christmas and wants to show it even in the applications of your cell phone, this change in your icon of WhatsApp You’ll love it.

➡️ WhatsApp: how to leave a group chat without anyone knowing

If you want your icon to have all the spirit of these dates, now you can make it have a nice Christmas hat and here we give you the steps you can change it.

Steps to activate the Christmas mode of Whats

Before you start the process to customize your icon, you should know that this option is only available for Android devices.

-The first thing you should do is go to your Play Store to download the Nova Launcher app.

-After downloading the app, you must go to your Google search engine and find a WhatsApp image with a Christmas hat in PNG format.

-After you have the photo to your liking, go to Nova Launcher and leave the application pressed for a few seconds.

-When you press and hold, a Menu should appear with the option “Edit”, you click and select the PNG image you chose.

-Later, in that same Menu, you choose the option “Save Changes” And voila, now your Whats icon is specially personalized with your hat to celebrate these Christmas holidays.

How to remove the Christmas hat from WhatsApp?

When the month of December is over, if you want to remove the Christmas hat and return the icon to its original appearance, all you have to do is uninstall the Nova Launcher app.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that the famous instant messaging application allows users to make changes to its icon, since previously, WhatsApp also gave permission to customize its image last October to celebrate Halloween.

WE RECOMMEND YOU THE PODCAST ⬇️

Available on: Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer, and Amazon Music