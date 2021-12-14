What happened to ‘Constantine 2’ and the return of Keanu Reeves?

Keanu Reeves is the actor of the moment (Maybe it has been for a few years). In mid-2020, it was released Bill & Ted face the music where he regained his Ted persona after 30 years. In the last decade, he has starred in three films under the name of John wick, and in 2022 the fourth chapter of the franchise will come out.

And this 2021, by the end of the year, it will premiere one of the most anticipated films: The Matrix Resurrections under the direction of Lana Wachowski where he returns to interpret the mythical Neo, one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema, a reference of science fiction and a key element of pop culture.

But nevertheless, there are many other characters played by Keanu Reeves that we would like to see again in a new production. The question is, which of all would the actor choose? During an interview with Stephen Colbert to promote The Matrix Resurrections, Reeves mentioned which one he would return with.

You can also read: HERE THE BEFORE AND AFTER THE LEADING PLAYERS OF THE ‘THE MATRIX’ TRILOGY!

Keanu Reeves and Constantine

As we told you, during an interview in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host told him about how in recent years he has reinterpreted some of his best-known characters, so he asked if there were any others that he wanted to take up again. Keanu Reeves, without thinking, mentioned John Constantine.

“I wanna play… I would love to play John Constantine“said the actor. For many years, there has been talk of a possible sequel to Constantine. Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer, broke the news with the message of “Sequel In The Works” accompanied by a picture of his character in 2005. So far, he is the only one who has said anything.

In mid-2020, both Francis Lawrence (the director) as Keanu ReevesThey said they would like to see the return of John Constantine, but that’s how it ended. Keanu’s comment this 2021 shows us two things. The first is that those conversations about the sequel have not been as official as we think (but a wish of those involved).

And secondly, is that we are not even close to seeing Constantine 2Well, the actor said that he would like to interpret it one more time … but not that he will do it soon or that there is news about the production. Here is Keanu’s interview with Colbert.