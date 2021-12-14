What are the films that are released in 2022

The 2022 comes loaded with numerous launches important. Some were delays due to COVID-19 pandemic, who had planned to arrive this year and could not because they had been stopped for so many months in the filming. Within this list, you will find films from very important franchises, studios and filmmakers. Here are the films that will arrive throughout the next year.

scream

The horror saga that began with Wes Craven returns to the big screen again with familiar faces: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. On this occasion, the crime wave that surrounds Sydney Prescott will have as its victims relatives of the murderers from previous installments. But the big question is: who is behind the mask this time?

Premiere: January 13.

Morbius

The Marvel tape features one of Spider-Man’s enemies, played by Jared Leto. In this installment the beginnings of the villain will be seen, which is a doctor who, after suffering a blood disease and failing to cure himself, becomes a vampire.

Joining Leto in the cast will be: Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton. Premiere: January 20.

The alley of lost souls

A Guillermo del Toro production (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water). On this occasion, he returns to the screen with a luxury cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, among others. It is an adaptation of the horror classic starring Tyrone Power in 1947. Premiere: January 27th.

The Black Phone

With Scott Derrickson behind the scenes, this film stars Ethan Hawke. In it, he becomes a masked serial killer whose preferred victims are children.

The duo is reunited after collaborating in 2012 on the horror film Sinister. Premiere: February 3.

Uncharted

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 15 in theaters, Tom Holland will quickly return to the big screen to star in another sci-fi franchise. This time, from an adaptation of the video game that deals with Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who is a descendant of Francis Drake himself, one of the most important explorers in the world.

Premiere: February 17.

Ambulance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eliza Gonzlez team up to star in a remake of the Danish film Ambulancen, which is about a high-action thriller where a robbery doesn’t go as expected. With Michael Bay (Transformers) in the director’s chair.

Premiere: February 17.

The batman

One of the most anticipated releases of the year. Robert Pattinson wearing the costume of the Dark Knight. He is joined in the cast by Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano and Zo Kravitz. A Matt Reeves production (Planet of the Apes).

Premiere: March 3.

Bullet train

Five hit men are found aboard a bullet train that travels from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not alien to each other. The question is who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the final station.

The film has a cast of stars: Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny. At the helm is David Leitch (producer of John Wick).

Premiere: April 7.

The Northman

Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) returns to the screen to direct his third film with an interesting cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke and Bjrk.

Premiere: April 21.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Another of the most anticipated Marvel premieres. Benedict Cumberbatch is once again in the shoes of the Supreme Sorcerer of Earth, after his passage through the third installment of Spider-Man. He is joined by Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) in the cast.

Sam Raimi returns to the role of director in the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe), having collaborated with the studio on the Spider-Man triloga starring Tobey Maguire.

Premiere: May 5.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role of Maverick, 36 years after the premiere of the first installment. With Joseph Kosinski directing, this film also features Miles Teller and Val Kilmer in the cast.

Premiere: May 26.

John Wick: Chapter 4

The franchise continues. Keanu Reeves reprises one of his star roles: that of the legendary hitman. Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen join the saga.

Premiere: May 26.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi is directing the God of Thunder film again. Chris Hemsworth again carry the hammer and be accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie and Jane Foster. Together, they must face Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian Bale).

Premiere: July 7.

Black adam

The new DC film will feature Dwayne The Rock Johnson as the main character. In it, the beginnings of Shazam’s enemy will be seen: a man who began as a slave and who managed to become something much greater by obtaining his powers through magic.

Premiere: July 28.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Dinosaurs are back on the big screen! Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to the film series, alongside Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. With Collin Trevorrow back in the director’s chair.

Premiere: June 9.

The gray man

The Russo brothers return to the screen with a spy thiller involving Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Reg-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura. It would be the most expensive production in Netflix history.

Premiere: date to be confirmed.

Knives Out 2

Daniel Craig reprises his role alongside an all-star cast of Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Mone, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke. A Rian Johnson production (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII).

Premiere: date to be confirmed.

Killers of the Flower Moon

With Martin Scorsese behind the cameras, this film brings together Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to recreate a real case: the massacre of the members of the Osage tribe, to take over their oil-rich lands.

Premiere: date to be confirmed.