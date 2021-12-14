‘We trusted our football and what we did in the tournament’

Seven years have passed since that 2014 Apertura Final between the America Y Tigers, in which the Eagles they got their 12th title, with which they catapulted themselves as the most winning club in Mexican soccer by passing for the first time Chivas in championships.

Moses Muñoz, who was one of the protagonists of that game in which those of Coapa were crowned, revealed in an exclusive talk with RECORD what were the keys to obtaining the cup.

“First key: we trusted a lot in our football, in our work, in what we had been doing, in the tournament we had had and in the capacity we had had as a group; We respected the rival, we never lowered our arms until practically the end of the match, we knew who we were facing and we knew that we could not in any way pace the match because at any moment, Tigers he was able to turn the scoreboard around ”, he declared. Muñoz.

“We knew perfectly well the team we had and together with the coaching staff we knew what we could give and how far we could go and always the goal from the beginning was the championship and we never got that idea out of our heads, we never got away from motivation and of the final objective that was to lift the title, I think that we all had very much in mind that in the America it is only enough to be Champion, not only to qualify for Liguilla, that is only to take a step to achieve the final objective ”, he added.

For MosesAnother important factor for the Azulcrema entity to conquer its twelfth star was that each player on that team was aware of the responsibility that playing for America entailed.

“We knew which team we were in, I think I think one of the biggest keys for every player in the America it is that he knows where he is, if you have that clear in mind, you are going to play in the best possible way to be able to win a championship ”, he commented.

Moy recalled that another of the keys to that title was the early goal of Michael Arroyo to tie the aggregate, since that goal was a mental clean and jerk that helped the team to resolve the game with ease.

“The stadium exploded from that moment I knew and was sure that we were going to win that Final once the goal fell, with the support of the people and with the encouragement and morale that we took after that goal, I knew that this championship would not We were going to lose it and in the end that’s how it was, we won comfortably, a championship that we were celebrating five minutes before the game ended, one of those games you dream of, in which you have everything resolved and you just need to whistle the referee to celebrate ”, he concluded.

