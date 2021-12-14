“We fit so perfectly”: Chris Pratt celebrates wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s birthday

U.S-. Chris pratt Y Katherine Schwarzenegger They got married in June 2019, and a year later, in August 2020, they welcomed their first daughter Lyla Maria. The actor is also the father of his 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Anna Faris. The Jurassic World protagonist took advantage of his spouse’s 32nd birthday to dedicate an emotional tribute to him.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner. I just can’t imagine how lost I would be without you, ”he began. Pratt in his long post of Instagram. Along with his long tribute, the actor also shared a series of photos of Schwarzenegger during a boat trip in the sun. The couple met in 2018, at the church they both attended.

“You are beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily intelligent, you are a well-rounded boss, eternally motivated, and you communicate like no other person. Thanks for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly in each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is taking care of us, ”she continued. Pratt.

Navigating the strange circumstances of our world is a task that I cannot handle alone. And I’m very grateful that I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I am so thankful for the harmony that you continually bring into our home. I love you so much darling. Happy birthday! “, He concluded Pratt. The famous father of Schwarzenegger, Arnold schwarzenegger, also honored his daughter.

“Happy Birthday Katherine Schwarzenegger! I love you so much. You changed my life when you came to this world and it has been better since then: being a father and now a grandfather is the best role in the world. I know you will have another amazing year and I will have the best time watching you succeed, “he wrote. Arnold schwarzenegger, 74, and shared a sweet father and daughter photo.