Warren Buffett gives young people advice that will allow them to “earn 50% more”

“You can have all the intellectual capacity in the world, but you have to be able to transmit it,” warned the billionaire, highlighting the importance of communication skills.

Legendary American investor Warren Buffett advised young people on Monday to practice communicating better to earn more.

“The only easy way to earn 50% more than what you are worth now […] it’s honing communication skills, both written and verbal, “CNBC quotes Buffett as it appears in a video posted on LinkedIn.

“If you can’t communicate, it’s like winking at a girl in the dark: nothing happens. You can have all the intellectual capacity in the world, but you have to be able to transmit it. And transmission is communication,” adds the billionaire. , whose net worth is currently estimated at $ 105.5 billion, according to Forbes.

It is not the first time that the founder of Berkshire Hathaway has addressed youth with recommendations about communication skills. A year ago, Buffett gave recent graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln five pieces of advice, including the need to know how to communicate well. He also advised them to find a job they “look forward to every day,” read more, appreciate where they are, and not measure success by money or fame.