Vin Diesel and his weekly muscle-building routine

Vin Diesel is best known for his work on the franchise of Fast and Furious and for its great action movies, such as Bloodshot and Riddick, where he always ends up using his massive muscles to kick baddies’ butt.

The race of Vin Diesel He started in the 90s with small roles and little by little he got better projects, until he became part of a new generation of heroes who followed in the footsteps of Schwarzenegger, Stallone and Van Damme, and it came with bigger muscles and more epic battles.

More than 30 years have passed since his first film project, but Diesel has managed to remain one of the toughest guys in movies at 53, with arms, back, legs and abs full of muscles that help you build characters that make us believe you can actually jump off buildings, survive a gunshot wound, and stop villains with a few kicks.

As it does? In the same way that The Rock, Chris Hemsworth or Henry Cavill, with a very good workout routine and a clean diet, which are essential for burning fat, building muscle and increasing your strength and endurance to be ready for any challenge.

How does Vin Diesel train?

The actor who is about to release the ninth film of Fast and furious (which is supposed to take the crew into space and bring back Charlize Theron as a villain) has a weekly training plan that consists of working different muscle groups each day, allowing you to focus on the muscles you want to develop and have a good recovery period to avoid injury or damage. overtraining.