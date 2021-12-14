‘Very Peri’, the fashionable Pantone color of 2022

“What you don’t know is that this sweater is not only blue, it is not turquoise, nor is it navy, it is actually cerulean. You are also not aware of the fact that in 2002 Oscar de la Renta presented a collection of cerulean dresses. And then I think it was, Yves saint laurent the one that featured cerulean military jackets. And then cerulean blue appeared in the collections of eight different designers; and then it leaked to department stores; and then he went to a depressing clothing store at affordable prices, where you undoubtedly rescued him from a basket of bargains. ” With these devastating words, the character of Miranda priestly, interpreted by Meryl streep In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, he makes it known not only to Anne Hathaway, but to all those who believe that their wardrobe does not depend on trends, that the colors they wear are in no way the result of chance.

This is how the color of the year is decided

There are three institutions of color that determine which will be the shades that the big brands will bet on each season: the World Color Authority, Intercolor and of course, Pantone, the company that has been announcing what the color will be for 21 years. of the year and that he has just pointed out that 2022 will be the year of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri. Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Institute of Color, talks about the reason for this choice. “As we enter a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings an innovative perspective and fresh take on the trusted and beloved family of blue colors, embracing the qualities of bluish tones but at the same time as purple-red. PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a lively, cheerful demeanor and a dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions, “he says.

It is thus clear that the choice of the color of the year is not relegated to the world of fashion, since the choice of a specific tonality serves to face adversity. As Eiseman herself also points out, Very Peri is “a symbol of the global ‘zeitgeist’ of the moment and of the transition we are going through.” Colors help us to cope with difficult moments or lift our spirits, but also to record the historical moment in which we find ourselves. Since 2000, the Pantone Institute of Color has been in charge of capturing the historical memory of the planet through the use of color.

We asked Rosalina Villanueva, an expert in trends in WGSN, the largest fashion trends service, how the choice of this color really determines the way we dress and shapes the way brands create their collections. “At WGSN we have followed up on these purple hues that are indispensable for all fashion categories thanks to their gender-neutral character. Violets, purples and lavenders have evolved with the seasons, and after the pandemic, these colors help respond to that need for joy and escapism that younger generations have. In addition, Pantone defines it well as a color in perfect harmony with the virtual and physical world and that allows us to redefine our course in search of new beginnings ”, he explains.

But can a color really function as a global ‘zeitgeist’ symbol, as Leatrice Eiseman points out? The trend expert believes so, and with her words she makes us see that the psychology of color not only exists, but that it really works. “The purple tones are associated with spirituality, as it is believed that they provide a sense of balance, among others thanks to its association with the ‘crown chakra’. While consumers are leaning toward restorative and holistic practices, this shade is perfect for product creation, fashion collections, and even interior spaces. Blue tones prepare us for this state of balance, and given the intensity of the color, it also allows us to have that dopamine impulse and a positive impact when dressing it or living it in a space ”, he explains.

The really curious thing is that until now, the winning color was selected from among the tones present in the archive, but for the first time in history, this time we are talking about a tone that has been invented. Very Peri is the result of a chromatic recipe with which to capture the moment and with which to face the vicissitudes. “It was really important for us to come up with a new color, because now we have a very new view of the world,” explains the CEO. As the Pantone Institute of Color itself indicates, Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world they are manifesting in the physical world… And vice versa, of course.

It was Thorstein veblen who spoke of the trickle down theory, known as the ‘trickle down effect’, and which explains how before fashion was born in the highest strata to infiltrate little by little through the lower strata until reaching its mass distribution. We know that at the beginning it was the upper classes, and later the catwalks and haute couture, who dictated the trends. The process was later reversed to make way for the ‘trickle-up effect’, a bubble effect that reached its peak a decade ago, when ‘street style’ revolutionized the industry. Now, however, there is no doubt that we have to create new terms, since it is social networks that change trends without social strata matter and even without any need to leave home. In turn, the birth of trends has been decentralized, so the agencies in charge of predicting them do not send their ‘trend hunters’ only to the fashion capitals, but to remote corners of the planet.

Not just fashion

Did you know that the Pantone Color Institute, two years before the season starts, already sends its analysis of color trends? In fact, color experts have just finished the panel for the autumn / winter 2023/2024 season, which is the one that dry-cleaning companies use in their factories to orient themselves in color issues when using those fabrics that, later on , they will end up on the catwalks. But we not only see its influence in the parades, but it is increasingly common for the colors of the moment to sneak into our homes and of course, in our toiletry bags. The pandemic has made the importance of decoration grow, so we bet on decorative objects and paint our walls with colors that help us protect our mood. Even the fact that now the brands that launch specific collaborations create ephemeral spaces adorned with the flagship colors of the collaborations has accustomed us to not only changing our clothes, but also the decoration, which we have made more flexible. In the world of cosmetics, the ‘packaging’ of products helps to sell as much as their properties, so it is not surprising that now our wardrobe combines with our favorite beauty products.

In the end, Marta Lorenzo has popularized that baby blue that defines her brand, Glow Filter, and the influencer regularly opts for that color in her wardrobe as well, thus getting her brand to be linked to a color.

Color of the year Pantone

And this is how Miranda Priestly proved to be right, because even if we do not realize it, from the moisturizer we buy to the coat we wear, they are of a color that is never the result of chance, but of an operation built throughout two years. So the next time someone says the classic “I don’t care if he takes the Very Peri this year”, see if he says it while his mobile phone case has a color suspiciously similar to that color.

