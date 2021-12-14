US Aviation Federation says Jeff Bezos is indeed an astronaut

Jeffrey Ashby, a former space shuttle commander, places Blue Origin astronaut wings on Jeff Bezos after New Shepard’s launch into space on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Photo : Joe raedle ( Getty Images )

Taking into account the increase in space tourism, the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA) has decided to end its Program of Commercial Space Astronaut Wings, as announced by the agency in a release. Launched in 2004, this program was intended to draw attention to commercial spaceflight and certify pilots of commercial spacecraft. The FAA says this is no longer necessary and that people who go to space, instead of getting astronaut wings, will get recognition in His p to gina Web.

The FAA had modified the program earlier this year, saying that commercial astronaut wings will only be delivered to people who “demonstrated in-flight activities that were essential to public safety or contributed to the safety of human space flight.” Space tourists are largely passive participants during their flights (Blue Origin and SpaceX have fully autonomous spacecraft, while Virgin Galactic’s space plane requires pilots), and time in space is measured in minutes, so awarding them special astronaut medals seemed a bit of a stretch.

That adjustment had meant that the founder of Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson, the founder of Blue Origin, Jeff bezos, and the actor of Star trek William shatner, among others, would not get their astronaut wings despite flying at altitudes above 100 kilometers, the internationally recognized limit of space. The regulatory body has now changed its mind, or at least for the space flights that occurred this year, saying it will award commercial astronaut wings to anyone who participated in an FAA-licensed space launch in 2021. This will include all six members. of the crew of the launch that Blue Origin carried out last Saturday, December 11, in addition to Bezos, Shatner, Branson, and others.

Glen de Vries, Audrey Powers, William Shatner and Chris Boshuizen during their flight into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. Image : Blue Origin.

In addition to the 15 people who flew into space this year, the FAA will present honorary commercial astronaut wing awards to Peter Siebold and the late Michael Alsbury, who tested Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo vehicle called VSS Enterprise. Alsbury died during the tragic flight test of October 2014, while Siebold was seriously injured.

But that’s it: There will be no more commercial astronaut wings for anyone starting in 2022, as the program, having served its purpose, will officially end, the FAA said.

That the FAA has terminated this program makes perfect sense, especially considering where the space tourism industry appears to be heading. The FAA shouldn’t give out special awards and certificates to everyone who gets on a rocket. That should now depend on the companies themselves, something that already seems be happening.