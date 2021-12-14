Unstoppable! Tigres dominates and thrashes America in search of their three-time championship in Liga MX Femenil

Tigers looked superior to America in the second leg of the semifinals of Opening Tournament 2021, ended up giving him a 4-0 win at the University Stadium to make it 5-2 on aggregate, with which he will play his seventh consecutive final within the Liga MX Women, in which they will look for the three-time championship.

The locals looked better than the capital’s team from the start of the match and after two minutes they generated the first danger, when Bethlehem Cruz He was close to scoring, but failed to properly connect a right cross and the ball went sideways.

Female Tigers had constant arrivals of danger before the hut defended by Renata masciarelli, but they could not specify, so the marker remained without movement.

Stephany Mayor had two clear opportunities before the goal of America, but simply could not achieve, while the eagles were dedicated to defend and lacked offensive power.

Tigres thrashes America in the Volcano and gets into the grand final of the Apertura 2021. Imago7

Jacqueline ovalle was another of the disturbing players and was close to scoring when he shot from the left side, but the ball hit the crossbar, so everything was in trouble for him America.

The inertia of the meeting did not change, the hosts continued to rush forward in search of the goal that would give them the ticket to the final of the contest, but they still did not specify their arrivals.

Maria Sanchez He was close to scoring with a free kick from the right side, he sent his shot to the opposite post, the ball went over the crossbar and again the visitors were saved.

The insistence paid off Tigers, after Liliana Mercado He took a free kick at 57 and sent the ball to the nets, with which the locals put the scoreboard 1-0.

The Amazons took advantage of the discouragement of America, continued to seek to harm and did so at 65 with a penalty charged by Stephany Mayor for 2-0 on the scoreboard.

America had no power of reaction, while Maria Sanchez was in charge of increasing the difference in favor of TigersAfter he received a pass from the left side, he went into the area and did not forgive, he took a powerful shot for 3-0. The same player was in charge of sealing the victory by putting the final 4-0 after 85 minutes.