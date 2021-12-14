Universal will broadcast its films by ‘streaming’ 45 days after their arrival in theaters

Universal Pictures, one of the great Hollywood studios, has announced that it will premiere its new films by streaming just 45 days after they debut in US theaters.

For now, the decision will only affect the North American market, where the company launched its own platform, Peacock, a little over a year ago, which includes content from Universal and the NBC television network and intends to compete with other services such as Netflix or HBO Max. However, it is not ruled out that sooner or later it will end up in Europe.

Among the films that Universal plans to release in 2022 are The 355, with Penelope Cruz; Ticket To Paradisestarring George Clooney and Julia Roberts; and Marry Me, with Jennifer López and Maluma.





Universal thus follows in the footsteps of another of the greats such as Paramount, which recently also announced that it would bring its new titles to its streaming platform. Although it can be said that the first to start this modus operandi was Disney, which has not determined a launch formula but has promised to respect the same 45 days of exclusivity in theaters.

Warner Bros., meanwhile, went a step further and decided to release all its 2021 films simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max, although the strategy did not give good results and from 2022 it will reserve the big releases for theaters during the same number of days.

The pandemic has accelerated distribution changes in the film industry, which until 2020 had respected a margin of exclusivity in cinemas of 90 days before new films reached television, the internet or formats such as DVD.