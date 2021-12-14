Ubisoft loses its global production leader after wave of complaints of harassment towards the company

Virginie Haas spent 16 months in this role, and will now pursue ‘new activities’.

By Axel García / Updated 14 December 2021, 01:22 10 comments

Ubisoft just announced the departure of Virgine haas, a global production leader, who worked for 16 months in this position within the company. The company mentioned that they are already looking for a successor, and in the meantime, the team that she managed will be in charge of all the projects they are working on on their own.

Haas’s departure coincides with the difficult situation the company is experiencingHaas decided to leave Ubisoft to search ‘other activities’the company commented according to VGC. His departure coincides with the difficult situation that this company is experiencing, as many workers accuse Ubisoft of conduct such as hostile culture and harassment.

Outside of Ubisoft’s comment, we have no further details on his departure, as Haas has not mentioned anything about it. Before the position she is leaving today, she worked at the company for 3 years as independent director within his own board of directors, adding more than 4 years of experience at Ubisoft.

Ubisoft recently admitted that it did not act correctly on complaints from its workers, and as a result, people ‘lost confidence’. Several employees said they are prohibited from talking to journalists, and that the company tries to bury the problem, rather than fixing it.

More about: Ubisoft.