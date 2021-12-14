Twitter user who predicted the triumphs of AMLO, Cruz Azul and Atlas in 2014 goes viral

After the Atlas conquered its second Mexican soccer title on Sunday after 70 years, the memes and reactions did not wait on social networks.

But it was the curious tweet from a user named @chuy_hermoso that caught the attention of many Internet users because it made an accurate prediction.

It should be noted that the tweet was posted more than five years ago, on June 5, 2014, which makes it even weirder, since the user predicted three events that already occurred today.

The curious tweet mentions that the Cruz Azul and the Atlas would only be champions when Andrés Manuel López Obrador was president of Mexico.

It was on May 30 when Cruz Azul ended a 23-year drought without the Mexican championship, while on Sunday the Atlas de Guadalajara ended the seven-decade wait without celebrating a title.

The tweet quickly went viral generating thousands of comments surprised by the accuracy of the tweet, some people even called the user a prophet and a seer.

#WhenThePejeBePresident Cruz azul and atlas will be champions – Jesus beautiful (@chuy_hermoso) June 5, 2014

“Sir, you are currently one of the most prominent prophets in history, you left facts that have been fulfilled today December 12, 2021, all I want to know is, Faitelson will receive the final blow from Cuau”, was a of the responses the tweet received.

“Hey bro, Andrew and Tobey are going to #SpiderManNoWayHome,” is another reply.

It should be noted that although the social network does not allow changing the date of the tweets, the veracity of this publication is unknown.