trouble for Verstappen, good start for O’Ward

The postseason test program began at a rapid pace at the Yas Marina Circuit, at 9 a.m. local time. After the first hours of activity on the track, the drivers already approached the distance covered for a race, with few pauses and frequent changes of tire compounds to acquire as much information as possible.

At the top of the time table, the rookies appear and stand out, who are on the track using the 2021 cars, since it has been confirmed that these cars have more performance than the ‘muletos’, that is, the Formula 1 adapted for test the 18-inch tires, and they wear the title drivers.

After the first four hours, that is, in the middle of the day, the Mexican Patricio O’Ward led the McLaren F1 in its absolute premiere with an F1 car. The IndyCar driver was at the top of the table with a time of 1: 25.260 and almost 50 laps. Behind him appeared the Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri, fast and steady with the Alpine.

Formula E champion Nyck de Vries took the wheel of the W12 from Mercedes and was third in the middle of the session.

Max Verstappen also returned to the track on which he was crowned last Sunday. He appeared on the Yas Marina circuit with his father Jos after a relaxed Monday after the celebration party and interrupted only by a publicity commitment. Your faithful track engineer was waiting for you Giampiero Lambiase, who greeted him with several pats on the back before immediately set to work.

But the Dutchman had to stop for about an hour and a half (from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. local time) before setting off again to complete 51 laps in total. Max is one of nine drivers with ‘mule cars’ using 18-inch Pirelli tires, and his Red Bull Racing appeared to suffer from problems that brought it to a halt.

The Mclaren by Daniel Ricciardo, who was left standing on the track about an hour after the start of practice. The car was quickly recovered by the tow truck and returned to the pits, but was able to get out again after more than an hour’s break in the garage.

There was also a lot of curiosity in front of the Alfa Romeo pits for the first appearance with them of Valtteri Bottas, who begins his preparation for the 2022 season today. After returning to the pits at the end of the first ‘batch’, Valtteri said goodbye to his ex team passing through the Mercedes pitlane area.

The fastest of the drivers using 18-inch tires was Lance Stroll with the Aston Martin. Stroll did a total of 64 laps in the first four hours and finished the morning session seventh, with a time of 1: 26.579.

Charles Leclerc was the most active driver, with 87 laps throughout the morning in the SF90 adapted to 18 inches, while Antonio Fuoco was in the SF21 of 2021.

Pos Pilot Car Weather Turns one Duck O’Ward Mclaren 1’25 ”260 48 two Oscar piastri Alpine 1’25 ”480 59 3 Nyck de vries Mercedes 1’25 ”549 35 4 Nick yelloly Aston martin 1’26 ”254 54 5 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1’26 ”263 42 6 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1’26 ”365 62 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin * 1’26 ”579 64 8 Juri vips Red bull 1’26 ”647 71 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari * 1’26 ”989 87 10 Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 1’27 ”324 70 eleven Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri * 1’27 ”348 52 12 Logan sargeant Williams 1’27 ”476 76 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren * 1’27 ”508 38 14 Esteban Ocon Alpine * 1’28 ”112 58 fifteen Max verstappen Red Bull * 1’28 ”978 53 16 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo * 1’29 ”601 47 17 George russell Mercedes* 1’30 ”134 57 18 Mick schumacher Haas * 1’30 ”345 29

* Cribs with 18 inches