Trailer of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ without Johnny Depp

14.12.2021 12:41 h.

“Fantastic Animals it is not the same without Johnny depp“. This has been the phrase that has been repeated the most in recent hours on social networks, thus turning the name of the film and the actor into trending topic world on Twitter.

The new trailer for the third installment of the prequel saga of Harry potter has generated a lot controversy following the absence of one of its star actors, the unmistakable Johnny Depp. Instead, the actor appears Mads mikkelsen, who stars in the role of Gellert grindelwald.

The real reason

But, for what reason has this substitution? The film’s production company, Warner Bros, decided to fire Depp following his sentencing for assaulting his ex-wife, Amber Heard, up to 12 times. That is why, despite being one of the most recognized actors in the film industry, a saga of such caliber could not afford to have this scandal in their ranks.

It was the own interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean the one who posted a resignation letter on his official Instagram account: “I would like to let you know that Warner Bros. has asked me give up my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals, I respect him and agree to his request. “

Users commenting on the trailer for ‘Fanastic Animals 3’ without Johnny Depp / TWITTER

Reactions in networks

The reaction of the fans has not been long in coming. Although Mikkelsen’s career is long and successful, with roles in Royal Casino, from the 007 saga, and in Another round, the faithful followers of the saga prefer Depp, despite the mistreatment he exerted on his ex-wife. Some even cross out “injustice“to be sentenced in this way.

“We love Mads Mikkelsen, but we don’t want him here,” “I’m sorry but I don’t buy it“or” I love Mads to death, but I do not feel him in the role “are some of the comments that have filled social networks and with which they ask that the actor return to his original role. They consider that it has been a”serious mistake“On the part of the production company and, even, many are rethinking whether to see the film or not.