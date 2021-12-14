Trailer for Nicolas Cage’s Nickolas Cage movie released

The actor Nicolas Cage plays himself in a version, in his words, “more neurotic”. The film is co-starred by the Chilean Pedro Pascal.

This Tuesday the first trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, tape that parodies the life of the famous actor Nicolas Cage, which co-stars Chilean actor Pedro Pascal.

The film, where Cage plays “himself”, mixes comedy and action, focusing on the American interpreter. In her, you see how Cage is in the middle of financial problems, with debts that exceed six thousand dollars.

The preview, which lasts about two minutes, shows that Nick Cage accepts invitation to make a paid appearance at a billionaire fan’s birthday party (Pedro Pascal), who offers a million dollars for his presence.

However, according to Deadline’s slogan, Cage ends up being recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and “is forced to live up to his own movie legend, channeling his iconic on-screen characters to save himself and his loved ones.”

A “Nick” that is not “Nic”

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor stated that Nick Cage “is a made up version of Nic Cage. Character feels dissatisfied and deals with rejection That can happen so often in small town Hollywood. It’s not me, because I feel pretty good about things. “

According to People Magazine, in September, the interpreter assured that he will “never see” the film.

“It’s too much of a crazy trip to go to a movie theater and watch me play Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic and anxiety-filled version of me,” he then assured Collider.

Although the preview does not delve into the police or action side of the film, the trailer itself promises that it will be “the most Nicolas Cage movie ever.”

The film is expected to be released on April 22 in the United States and you can see the preview here: