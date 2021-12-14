Toyota will charge you to start your car remotely with the key

Toyota logo. (photo: Autobild)

Before, everything worked with a key, since starting the car and opening the doors had to be done physically. Today’s cars allow you to unlock the doors, open them, and even start the engine with the push of a button. The remote control, key fob, card or hands-free key that we see in high-end models and vehicles like the Tesla make these actions possible, such as starting your car remotely, but if it comes from Toyota, things are going to change.

Subscription services are infiltrating cars and it has recently become known that it will hit the keys. We still do not have to pay to open our car, as we have the possibility to start it remotely. This is the case of Toyota, which will begin to charge a subscription fee to users who use the ‘Remote Connect’ service.

Toyota car key. (photo: Computer Hoy)

A remote start with paid subscription

A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to The Drive website that If a 2018 or later Toyota model is equipped with the brand’s Remote Connect features, the vehicle “must be enrolled in a valid subscription for the key fob to start the remote car.”

And here we are not talking about an ignition based on a mobile application or an online account, but a radio frequency remote start system based on proximity, in which a button on the remote control is pressed to start the car while you are away at a certain distance; for example, from the door of your home to heat the car at the entrance.

The remote control uses radio waves to communicate with the vehicle and no connection to the Toyota server is required. But this feature will require a larger Remote Connect subscription to use it regularly.

So, if you have in mind to buy a new car from the Japanese company, you will have the opportunity to try Toyota Connected Services. These can include features such as emergency assistance, access point connectivity, and application-based services such as vehicle unlocking and remote start.

You can choose between USD $ 8 per month or USD $ 80 per year

The duration of the Toyota Connected Service test run depends on the type of vehicle involved, as well as the sound package included in the vehicle. For example, vehicles equipped with Audio Plus have a trial period of up to 3 years, while Premium Audio can have a trial period of up to 10 years

Also, for the US version, Connected service will cost $ 8 per month or $ 80 per year, as detailed in this pdf.

(photo: The Drive)

On the Toyota Remote Connect page, It is not entirely clear if the remote control function is included in the plan. It is mentioned that the Remote Connect service allows drivers to use a smart watch, smart home device or smartphone to start the car, but there is no mention of using the key fob to power on remotely.

And as The Drive pointed out, it seems that some users have been aware of this for years. In a 2019 thread on the Toyota Nation forum, users discussed the remote start function of the key fob – some users claimed that their key fob could still start the car remotely, but most of the users of this theme have Toyota 2018 or newer, which means they may still be covered in the free trial.

KEEP READING:

Dropbox changed its terms of use and privacy for 2022

Excel is now part of eSports: this was the Masters Tournament with a prize of 10,000 euros

WhatsApp will no longer allow a stranger to see if you are online and your last connection