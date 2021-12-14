Top most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store in 2021

The top of Most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store in 2021 It can be quite interesting, especially since some of them might surprise you by being on this list. However, you should not expect surprises, since the most popular apps remain at the top of the list and for several years have held the crown in the world of Android users.

Google has chosen the best apps and games of 2021, a long list of apps in its own opinion as the best, but not necessarily the most downloaded.

Most searched on Google in 2021

Neither do most popular games are necessarily the most downloaded during this year and that is why we have prepared this list that you will surely like and if any of them you do not already have on your mobile, it is time to download it before the end of the year.

Most downloaded apps on Google Play Store

First of all we are going to see the top 10 most downloaded apps on Google Play Store during 2021, which differs a bit from the most downloaded apps in the App Store of 2021 and also in the official list of Google’s most popular apps:

Facebook Instagram TikTok WhatsApp Messenger Telegram Snapchat Zoom WhatsApp Business CapCut

Although the first positions on this list are not surprising at all, the eye could rest on the last position and it is in CapCut, if you wonder what this application is, we will tell you that it is a simple, complete and intuitive video editor which is quite popular because they use it a lot to create content that will be posted on social networks.

The rest of the apps are concentrated on social media and instant messaging, leaving out the attempts of apps for personal growth, productivity and other lines that Google does consider in its own evaluation of the year.

Most downloaded games in 2021

Now let’s see which are those games that got the highest number of downloads this year:

Garena Free Fire Ludo king Subway Surfers Bridge race Join Clash 3D Candy Crush Saga PUBG Mobile Roblox Hair Challenge Talking Tom Friends

As you can see Candy Crush and Roblox stay on the list despite time, combined with some alternatives that are gaining popularity and others that will simply become classics like Talking Tom, in the world of Most downloaded apps from Google Play Store.

