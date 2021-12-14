Top 10 Leonardo DiCaprio movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974 in Los Angeles (USA). Producer, actor and also environmental activist. He has achieved numerous recognitions and nominations, among which we highlight his Oscar award as best actor Y his BAFTA award as best actor for The Revenant (2015), 2 Golden Globes awards for his performances in The Aviator (2004) Y The Revenant (2015) and a Golden Globe in the category of best comedy actor for him Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

We collect your 10 best movies ordered from worst to best according to the IMDDb score

Who does Gilbert Grape love?

Platform: Amazon Prime Video and FlixOlé

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Address: Lasse Hallström

Year: 1993

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Darlene Cates, Laura Harrington, Mary Kate Schellhardt, John C. Reilly, Crispin Glover, Kevin Tighe Y Mary Steenburgen. It is a feature film that brought fame to Johnny deep but it also catapulted a very young man Leonardo Dicaprio who was nominated for a Oscar award Y a Golden Globe in the category of best supporting actor. Raised more than $ 9 million.

Titanic

Platform: Disney +, HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Microsoft Store

Duration: 3 hours and 14 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Year: 1997

IMDb score: 7.8

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Gloria Stuart, Bill Paxton, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Victor Garber, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, David Warner, Bernard Fox, Danny nucci Y Ioan Gruffudd. The movie that had a millionaire budget of 200 million dollars, managed to raise more than $ 1843 million. If we add the more than $ 342 million raised in its re-release in 2012, the feature film has exceeded the 2,187 million dollars. Titanic got 91 awards Y 49 nominations total. We highlight their 11 Oscars achieved (out of 14 nominations), 10 nominations in the Bafta awards or his 4 Golden Globe awards achieved from 8 nominations.

The Revenant

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Direction: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 8.0

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson Y Will Poulter. From a budget of 135 million dollars, raised more than 532 million dollars. Nominated for 12 Oscars, He won the award in 3 of them, among which we highlight: Best director, best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and best photography. It also had a wide presence in other recognitions such as the 5 Bafta awards, 3 Golden Globes awards -DiCaprio took the best actor-, the 2 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the award of best Actor what took Leonardo Dicaprio awarded by the SAG (Screen Actors Guild).

Blood Diamond

Platform: Movistar +, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Director: Edward Zwick

Year: 2006

IMDb score: 8.0

Starring Djimon Hounsou, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly Y Arnold Vosloo. It had a budget of 100 million dollars and grossed more than $ 171 million. In terms of accolades, she was nominated for 5 Awards Oscar -including the category of best actor (Leonardo Dicaprio).

Catch Me If You Can

Platform: Netflix, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year 2002

IMDb score: 8.1

Officially premiered on Christmas Day of December 25, 2002. It raised more than $ 30 million in 3,225 theaters during its first week. The movie got $ 164.6 million in North America and $ 187.5 million in other countries. In total, it added a worldwide collection of $ 352.1 million. In Spain, released on January 24, 2003 and distributed by United International Pictures, raised 5.7 million euros.

Shutter Island

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Year 2010

IMDb score: 8.2

We may find ourselves with one of the most underrated productions in recent history between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Of this psychological thriller we can say that it was a blockbuster since it managed to collect practically $ 300 million and being the filmmaker’s highest grossing film, only being surpassed a few years later by “The wolf of Wall Street”. However, it did not have recognitions or awards despite the good reviews collected in general.

The wolf of Wall Street

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar +, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 3 hours

Director: Martin Scorsese

Year 2013

IMDb score: 8.2

The wolf of Wall Street is about the life of the broker Jordan belfort -and also based on real events-. It received five Oscar nominations, including best picture, although it did not win the awards. With a budget of 100 million dollars, it managed to gross 392 million dollars at the box office. A resounding success worldwide. A film that was also not without controversy since it was censored in 5 countries for its high sexual content.

Django unchained

Platform: Netflix, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Year 2012

IMDb score: 8.4

All the specialized film reviews point out that it is without a doubt one of the most relevant films of Quentin Tarantino and one of the modern Westerns that generated the best impact. With a budget of $ 100 million, it raised 420 million dollars. A real box office hit.

The Departed

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Year: 2006

IMDb score: 8.5

Did you know Infiltrated is censored in China because it is said that Beijing intend to buy advanced military chips? The Chinese government found its mere mention a disgrace, even if it is a fictional film. Warner Bros won the rights to the remake for $ 1.75 million in 2003. The film was awarded 4 Oscars to Best Director, Best Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay Y Best film.



Origin (Inception)



Platform: Netflix, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Direction: Cristopher Nolan

Year 2010

IMDb score: 8.8

It may interest you…

The 50 best martial arts movies in history ranked from best to worst according to IMDb

Top 10 Robert De Niro Films Sorted From Best To Worst According To IMDb

Top 10 Matt Damon Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Top 10 Jack Nicholson Movies Sorted From Best To Worst According To IMDb

IMDb’s Top 10 Will Smith Movies Sorted From Worst To Best



References: Justwatch

