Tigres thrashed America and left them out of the Liguilla

Eliminated, the dream is over. A year of failures was confirmed in all categories in Coapa. America Feminine, the only team that was still alive was run over in the Volcano, Tigers He erased them from the field and scored a 4-0 win to advance to the Final and have the opportunity to fight for him Three-time championship.

The Eagles they could not contain the offensive power of the Amazons, Craig Harrington He bet on a line of 5, handing control of the ball to the rivals, but in front they had the two-time champion team, the squad that best plays soccer in the Women’s League and although they endured the entire first half, you could see that it was only a matter of time before the scores fell.

Who else but the Ballon d’Or to break zero, Liliana Mercado She was responsible for opening the scoring and starting the road to the win with a score worthy of the Semifinal when she hung the ball at the angle of Renata Masciarelli on a free kick in the first minutes of the second half.

With the first goal in favor of Tigres, the locals were released and Steffany Mayor was in charge of increasing the advantage and putting the score almost insurmountable with an exact execution from the penalty spot.

That was when it was time for the María Sánchez show, the university midfielder scored the double with which Tigres sealed the win, first with a powerful shot that came close to breaking the nets and later with a crossed header that entered glued to the furthest pole from Masciarelli.

