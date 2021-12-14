Tigres and Rayadas will play their fifth Final

Soccer did justice to Tigers Y Striped, because as first and second place they will play the Final of Opening 2021 in what will be the fifth Final with Classic Regio in the short history of the League.

Stripes were imposed on Atlas 2-1 in the Vuelta de las Semifinals thus tying two goals the global market, advancing through the classification criteria in the table.

Tigers, as well as the entire tournament, he took advantage of his home and thrashed the America 4-0 for an aggregate score of 5-2.

The felines were the best team in the Liga MX WomenThey even went undefeated in the Regular Phase, because of the 17 games played, they won 15 and tied two, reaching 47 points. In fact, the only match in the tournament that they lost was in the Ida Semifinal.

While, the Striped they occupied second place with 44 units, after having won 14 games, drew two and lost one.

Tigers has played six finals, remaining champion four times with three titles at the hands of Monterrey. The Striped They have achieved their only championship beating the felines in the Apertura 2019.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: DT DE TIGRES ON THE SEMIFINAL AGAINST AMERICA: ‘THE INDIVIDUAL VIRTUES WILL HELP THE TEAM’