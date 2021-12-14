Thor 4: Director Comment on Leaked Movie Poster | Films

Liliana carmona

Taika Waititi shared her opinion on her Twitter account

Phase 4 of the MCU will have a new God of Thunder movie titled ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as avenger, in addition to having Natalie Portman back.

In social networks, an alleged poster began to circulate that would have the first glimpse of Portman as Lady Thor. Although many fans thought it was real, it was finally confirmed to be false thanks to the director Taika Waititi.

The filmmaker who was in charge of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ He took this rumor with humor and reacted through Twitter to the poster that, honestly, is quite ugly.

“This is so bad I wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of the posters. “ wrote replicating the poster, which has already been removed.

When is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ released?

The film starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale as the villain and Chris pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill, as will Jamie Alexander and Karen Gillan as Sif and Nebula respectively will be released on July 8, 2022, after ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’, which will hit theaters on May 6.