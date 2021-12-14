this very powerful mobile falls more than 200 euros, with 120 Hz, Snapdragon 865 and 65W

The OnePlus 8T 5G is more than 200 euros off at Amazon, a beastly offer that lowers it to its all-time low.

The OnePlus 8T 5G It is a fantastic high-end mobile that can now be yours with a discount of more than 200 euros. Specifically, you can buy the OnePlus 8T 5G at Amazon for 389.99 euros in his version of 8GB + 128GB. This same one has a recommended sale price of 599 euros, so the savings in particular is 209 euros, not bad for your pocket.

In this way, for less than 400 euros you can get a fantastic high-end mobile full of cutting-edge features. The fluidity of the 120Hz display, processor power Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the speed of the 65W load. In addition, Amazon is the best price on the market, as this OnePlus 8T 5G “only” goes down to 399 euros on the oneplus store, Meanwhile in PcComponents stays in the 527 euros.

Buy the OnePlus 8T 5G with more than 200 euros discount

Design is one of the strengths of the OnePlus 8T 5G, since we are facing an elegant and very comfortable mobile when we have it in hand. This is, in part, thanks to a thickness of 8.4 millimeters and a weight of 188 grams. On the front mount a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. As we saw in the review of the OnePlus 8T 5G, it is a screen of excellent quality in terms of colors, brightness and fluidity.

The terminal processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which wastes power whatever the task to which you submit. Of course, with this mobile you can play the heaviest games without jerking or crashing at any time. Also has 5G modem, so you can connect to these networks. We remember that it has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 as the initial operating system.

The OnePlus 8T 5G mounts four cameras on the rear, with a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 16 megapixel wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. As expected, the main camera is the one that offers the best results, with a good level of detail and color representation. In addition, the smartphone has a 16 MP front camera.

Finally, in addition to on-screen fingerprint reader, the OnePlus mobile integrates a 4,500 mAh battery that can offer up to a day and a half of autonomy if the use is not very demanding. The best is the 65W fast charge, Well, it fully charges the phone in just 40 minutes.

