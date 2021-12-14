“This Movie Could Be An Episode Of Black Mirror”, Steven Spielberg On Directing ‘Love Without Barriers’ – Movie News

Rita Moreno, actress who immortalized the 1961 adaptation and who now plays a new character in ‘Love without barriers’, starred in a scene that, according to Steven Spielberg, seems like a chapter in the Netflix series.

Did we really need a remake of Love Without Barriers? If Oscar winner Steven Spielberg is behind the new adaptation of the 1957 Broadway hit musical, the answer is yes. This classic, which feels more current than ever, repeats the clever formula of fusing the melodies of Stephen Sondheim, with the choreographies that children imitated for decades on school playgrounds.

But even the most ardent fan of this story who takes hapless lovers from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to postwar New York, I would have to admit that Natalie Wood playing a Latina, it was not the most correct decision for the 1961 version; However, Rita Moreno, who now serves as a producer, immortalized this production thanks to her undoubted talent as a dancer, which earned her the title of Best Actress at the 1962 Oscars.

‘Love Without Barriers’: Who’s Who in Steven Spielberg’s New Movie?

Now pass the torch to Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in this new version, was not an easy thing for the 90-year-old actress, because at a press conference she admitted that “I would be lying if I denied feeling a bit of envy” Because this character marked a before and after in his career: “I would like to be young again and dance like that again, but that was not going to happen.

I am grateful for the creation of Valentina, this beautiful character that I enjoyed every second

The director of other classics like Jurassic park and the scriptwriter, Tony kushner, they were given the task of creating Valentina, a new female character who empathizes with the Sharks because of her Latin origin, but also understands the complexity of the Jets environment: “When I started working on the script, I knew I had to get rid of the character of Doc to give in to his widow, a woman of Puerto Rican origin cornered by the lawsuits between gangs”said Kushner, who also shared “The bizarre thing about filming the scene where Valentina (Rita) meets Anita (Ariana)”.

Recall that in the Robert Wise adaptation, after the Jets try to abuse Anita after the death of Riff (Russ Tamblyn), the Puerto Rican sends a wrong message to Tony through Doc to get revenge for the death of her fiancé, Bernardo (George Chakiris), who also dies during the confrontation between the two gangs. But in this new installment starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Mike faist and David Alvarez, Anita passes the message to Valentina, so Spielberg assures that “This scene could be an episode of Black Mirror because at the time Rita played the woman who was about to be raped.”

“It was very difficult for her (Ariana), but it was even more difficult for me. It was weird playing the character who saves a girl from a bunch of angry men. In the previous version, it was Doc who saved her, but now, as a woman, it was difficult to be on this side, “added Rita Moreno.

The cinematographic eye of the director of ET The Extraterrestrial and Schindler’s List, gave us aerial shots of what looks like a war zone, over which a wrecking ball hangs; this is the playground of the Jets, the gang that has a turf battle with their sworn Puerto Rican enemies, the Sharks. In the middle of this confrontation, Tony and Maria meet, two teenagers who have ties to enemy gangs who are forced to meet secretly and start planning an escape to get away from trouble.