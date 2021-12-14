this monster drops 120 euros in its most powerful version

The realme GT 5G falls to 479 euros in its 12GB + 256GB version on Amazon, do not miss the opportunity.

There are barely a few weeks until the end of 2021, so we can already assure without fear that the realme GT 5G It is one of the best smartphones of the year. If you want to enjoy its cutting-edge features, you can buy the GT 5G in its most powerful version (12GB + 256GB) for only 479 euros in Amazon.

This is an opportunity that does not appear every day, since the recommended sale price of this version is 599 euros. If we count, we see that the savings amount to 120 euros. Do not miss the opportunity to get a mobile that surprised everyone by its characteristic yellow design and for having Snapdragon 888 for an affordable price. In terms of value for money, it will be difficult for you to find something better.

Buy the realme GT 5G with 120 euros discount

The design is one of the highlights of the realme GT 5G. We like the yellow version not only because of its unusual shade on the market, but also because it has a vegan leather back which is very nice in the hand. On the front it equips a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz of good quality.

As we saw in the analysis of the realme GT 5G, the performance of the terminal is excellent in any situation thanks to a team made up of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 as an operating system. By the way, it is expected to be one of the first realme on update to Android 12.

As for the photographic section, the realme GT 5G has four cameras in total. First of all, at the rear mount a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front there is only one 16 MP lens, which specifically is located in the hole on the screen.

Another of the jewels of the GT 5G is in its battery, which has a 4,500 mAh capacity and that endures the day of use without problems. But this is not the best, the highlight is the 65W fast charge, which allows the battery to be fully charged in just over half an hour.

