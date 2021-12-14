This is why the fritters explode in the oil

Maybe more than once it has happened to him: he makes a batch of fritters and when he fries them in the hot oil, he sees that they begin to explode, they become deformed, they are crooked, they are not those round fritters that he made in the beginning.

Behind this culinary anomaly there is a scientific answer that is close to explaining why this reaction occurs at the time of cooking in this food, which at this time makes so many palates happy.

José David Ruiz, professor of Physics at the University of Antioquia, says that in the background the cause of the explosion lies in the recipe for the fritters. That is, when the mixture is not well homogeneous (uniform composition of the liquid and solid parts), liquid bubbles can remain inside the solid.

“When they are fried, those bubbles evaporate and create inside the donut like a pressure cooker, if the bubble is big enough at some point it will burst ”, explains the teacher.

He adds that when the liquid evaporates, the fritters grow in volume (increase in size). In other words: If before the liquid occupied a very small drop, as the donut evaporates, it expands its size and, therefore, it tends to generate the explosion reaction.

Ruiz reiterates that the most important thing so that this does not happen is that the mixture is very homogeneous. This means that the liquid is distributed very well throughout the mixture to avoid the appearance of bubbles within the dough, a situation that also occurs in other recipes such as carimañolas.

“This process can be bought with that of popcorn, which comes as a kind of hard case (corn) and when they heat the inside it generates gases and expands reaching a point where the internal pressure is so great. that the case bursts “.