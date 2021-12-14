This is why the fritters explode in the oil
Maybe more than once it has happened to him: he makes a batch of fritters and when he fries them in the hot oil, he sees that they begin to explode, they become deformed, they are crooked, they are not those round fritters that he made in the beginning.
Behind this culinary anomaly there is a scientific answer that is close to explaining why this reaction occurs at the time of cooking in this food, which at this time makes so many palates happy.
José David Ruiz, professor of Physics at the University of Antioquia, says that in the background the cause of the explosion lies in the recipe for the fritters. That is, when the mixture is not well homogeneous (uniform composition of the liquid and solid parts), liquid bubbles can remain inside the solid.
“When they are fried, those bubbles evaporate and create inside the donut like a pressure cooker, if the bubble is big enough at some point it will burst ”, explains the teacher.
He adds that when the liquid evaporates, the fritters grow in volume (increase in size). In other words: If before the liquid occupied a very small drop, as the donut evaporates, it expands its size and, therefore, it tends to generate the explosion reaction.
Ruiz reiterates that the most important thing so that this does not happen is that the mixture is very homogeneous. This means that the liquid is distributed very well throughout the mixture to avoid the appearance of bubbles within the dough, a situation that also occurs in other recipes such as carimañolas.
“This process can be bought with that of popcorn, which comes as a kind of hard case (corn) and when they heat the inside it generates gases and expands reaching a point where the internal pressure is so great. that the case bursts “.
Tips to achieve a good dough
Gisela Restrepo, from Mi Dulcinea Repostería, indicates that the secret to achieve a good donut should start from the raw material: coastal cheese that is not excessively salty and the premix of those sold in the market (some ask to add eggs or liquids such as milk , water or aguapanela) and be clear that not all have the same formula (it is on the back).
Add that so that the dough is well homogeneous it is important to follow the indications of the premix to the letter, which generally indicate keeping the proportions of the ingredients dry (flour, salt) and wet (liquids and eggs).
“The cheese must be very well grated, because when it is very thick those lumps explode. Another fundamental trick is not to squeeze the donut as if it were a marzipan, you just have to caress it and you don’t always have to give it a perfectly round shape, because if the recipe is well done, they take the shape themselves in the oil ”, explains Restrepo.
Another tip: the oil temperature should be medium high, not extremely high or too low. How do you check it? Take a small ball of the dough, put it in the oil and wait five seconds, if it rises in that time, the temperature is adequate.
If you have questions about how to prepare good fritters, here More recommendations from Tulio Zuloaga (Tulio Recommends):