This is what Johnny Depp’s replacement looks like in ‘Fantastic Animals 3 ′

What all Harry Potter fans were waiting for came true because the first trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, in which Mads Mikkelsen appears replacing Johnny Depp.

The American actor appeared in the first two films of the saga as the villain Gellert Grindelwald, however, Warner Bros fired him for the continuation for the legal problems he has with his ex-partner, Amber Heard.

In the middle of the dispute, the 58-year-old native of Kentucky was accused of domestic abuse, so the production wanted to detach itself from this controversy and hired the Danish Mikkelsen, known for the series Hannibal.

This decision was very controversial, especially because the fans adored the development of the also protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. In the same way, since the premiere of the trailer, criticism has arisen because he does not physically resemble the character.

This is what Mads Mikkelsen looks like in the role of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Animals

During the audiovisual piece that lasts 2 and a half minutes, a young Albus Dumbledore says the world is falling apart because the villain Grindelwald He is destroying him with hatred, so he has a plan to stop him.

There you can see Mads Mikkelsen characterized as his character, while he uses his magic wand to remove the memories of a victim, although she does not have the blonde hair, nor the usual makeup that Depp used, reported Who.

Another detail that they overlooked was the different colored eyes, So it is assumed that the production wanted to give it an original stamp and not copy what Johnny Depp had done previously.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will be released worldwide next April 2022 and of course it will continue to have Eddie Redmayne in the title role.