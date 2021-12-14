This is the definitive ranking of the Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man is one of the marvel characters with a greater number of adaptations on the big screen, and although for many fans of superheroes it is their favorite character, the truth is that not all the films in which he stars have the same quality. It is because of that We have given ourselves the task of making a ranking with all the films of our beloved Trepa Muros.

8. Spider-Man 3

Sam Raimi said goodbye to the Spider-Man movies with this 2007 work. Surprisingly, after having made what is surely the best movie of the character, the creator of The evil dead He offered us a pretty mediocre tape. In this sense, there is no reason to blame Raimi, but Sony Pictures, which forcibly wanted to put Venom on the tape, increasing the number of plots handled by it. The result? A work full of poorly developed stories, with characters lacking the charm that characterized them.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro

Like Spider-Man 3, in this 2014 film directed by Marc Webb the sin of developing various plots was committed, without actually concluding any.

To this the change in tone suffered by the franchise is added, renouncing the somber tone that characterized the first, and in this way changing Spider-Man, sometimes turning him into a buffoon, when the truth is that this character is only witty and funny, but not a stand-out. Despite this, this film has some masterful special effects. Too bad the outfits of the villains who antagonized her have been a fiasco.

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Of the two films that Marvel Studios has produced about Spider-manWe can safely say that the second film directed by Jon Watts is the less successful of the two. Don’t get us wrong: it’s not a bad movie, quite the opposite. However, the audience for which it was made is quite evident: teenagers.

Still, veterans who grew up on the Tobey Maguire movies, and even those who admired Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, will be able to find in this road trip European a film that fulfills what is expected of the character. It is worth mentioning the final fight against Mysterio, which by itself makes it worth seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

This 2012 film marked the first reboot that Spider-Man suffered on the big screen, and had it not been for the first 30 minutes of this film (the origin of Peter Parker as Spidey, a story known even to those who are not fans of Wall Climber), surely there would have been achieved a higher position on this list.

Like its sequel, this Marc Webb movie also featured pretty good special effects, plus the synergy between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone is something quite nice to see. However, his villain is nothing memorable, and the gloomy tone that characterized him did not feel natural, but rather like he was imitating Christopher Nolan’s Batman.

4. Spider-Man

The special effects on the first great Spider-Man movie may sound a bit crude these days, but younger readers have to believe us when we say that in 2002 to children and adults this blew our minds alike.

Thus, Sam raimi He had entered the superhero genre in style, and although to some extent he repeated the formula of other films such as FOX’s X-Men, Raimi ended up adding his personal touch, redefining the way superhero stories should be told., and thus determining the way in which these would be produced from the new millennium. In addition, this movie features the Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, the best villain Peter has faced to date.

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming it is a strange movie (although tremendously good). On the one hand, rtakes the most classic aspect of the character and updates it according to the times, and on the other hand, ventures looking into the future offering one of the Spider-Men with more gadgets technological that we have seen in any medium.

We do not know if the success of this film would have been the same had it not been located in the main continuity of the MCU, but it is appreciated. All his characters, even the most minor ones, have something to say, and after many years of offering us regular villains (shooting mediocre ones), for the first time we were presented with a real threat: the Vulture, an antagonist perfectly played by Michael Keaton.

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

In the opinion of this humble writer, this It’s not just one of the best Spider-Man movies out there, but one of the best animated productions ever made in the entire industry.. His story, for the first time, did not focus on Peter Parker, but on one of the most recently minted Spider-Man variants: Miles Morales, a Latino and Afro-descendant teenager alike who, through his own context, experienced how great power comes with great responsibility.

As if that were not enough, in this film we were introduced to different versions of the character from different realities, the first step for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to venture to make a version live action of the Multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

1. Spider-Man 2

The second Spider-Man movie directed by Sam Raimi eIt’s by far the best that has been done about the character to date. Taking up the classic inspirations of the Wall Climber (namely, the superhero era spanning from the years 1962 to 1973 of Marvel Comics), this action-packed, emotional and tragedy-laden tale offered us a consistent story, with well-developed characters, and with a villain who managed to redeem himself to the end.

Yes, maybe the girl who didn’t pay Peter Parker for the pizzas is the worst monster the New Yorker from Queens has ever had to face, but there’s no doubt that Alfred Molina with his Doctor Octopus set himself up as a completely memorable character.

As you can see, in the history of our beloved superhero are some of the best (and worst) adaptations that have been made of Spider-Man in any medium. However, even bad movies have some remarkable element, and the best ones are a must for any Marvel fan. If you have not seen any of them, they are in good time, because we assure you that they will all be essential to understand the most recent tape of the character: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And you, in what order would you list the films of this arachnid character?

***

Don’t miss the best Spaghetti Code content on YouTube.