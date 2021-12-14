‘They will start to see us differently’

Jose Riestra is sure that the other 17 teams in the MX League, they will see differently to Atlas now that he has won the 2021 Apertura Tournament title and put an end to the 70-year drought.

The president of the Foxes explained that the mental part was fundamental to be able to defeat the Lion in the deciding match.

“They are going to start to see us differently, the demand is going to be greater and we have to stay on that line. This team is to be where it is and must stay where it should be ”, he told in an exclusive interview for RECORD.

“We are realizing that we are capable of achieving it. Success is sometimes our worst enemy and can cloud us or make us believe that we have arrived and here we are going to stay. We are going to have to work twice as hard, ”he added.

The red and black fans will forever remember the team led by Diego Cocca, especially to players like Camilo Vargas, Aldo Rocha, Luis Reyes, Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch, who scored the final penalty in the Stadium Jalisco.

“The idea was to make a transformation, leave a history in this institution, be able to write the letters with gold and pass generation after generation. We want to be a source of inspiration for many more who will come and I am sure that they will do the same or better than us ”, he added.

Jose Riestra He said he was grateful to each of the coaches and players who went through the Atlas before winning the second title of League MX.

“They were preparing the way to be where we are and that’s how the cycles are. We must leave prepared for what is coming and continue working along that line ”, he concluded.