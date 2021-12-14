They thank Sergio Pérez on Dutch television | Video

“Thanks a lot…”

Beau van Erven Dorens, driver of a talk show in which the latest news and current affairs are discussed, broadcast daily through the chain RTL Group, highlighted the performance of the pilot from Guadalajara, Max verstappen, champion of Formula 1.

“On behalf of the Dutch people I say thank you very much”, said in Spanish the presenter, who in a display of gratitude until offered an apology for Arjen Robben’s move which led to the elimination of Mexico from the World Cup Brazil 2016 before giving way to a lonely mariachi who played “The king” of the immortal José Alfredo Jiménez.

This is great!!

Dutch TV thanks Mexico for Checo Pérez !! And they even apologize for Robben !!! pic.twitter.com/lWuTnXeIow – Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) December 13, 2021

Verstappen became the first Dutch champion in the top flight, at 24 years of age, after overtaking the Briton in the last lap Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, last race of the 2021 calendar, held this Sunday at the circuit of Yas Marina, where both drivers were tied with 369.5 points.