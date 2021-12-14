They discover a pair of supermassive black holes near the Earth

Rory morrow Meteored United Kingdom Yesterday 4 min

Supermassive black holes are found at the center of galaxies

Astronomers have discovered a unique pair of supermassive black holes, which are not only the closest pair to Earth ever observed, but are also the closest pair of supermassive black holes to each other ever found.

In one study, an international team of researchers determined that the two black holes will eventually collide with each other, forming a “monstrous black hole.”

The pair of supermassive black holes was discovered in a galaxy in the constellation Aquarius, about 89 million light years from Earth. While this may seem like a long distance, surpasses the previous record by 381 million light years.

Twin destruction



“Our finding implies that there could be many more of these relics of galaxy mergers out there and they may contain many hidden massive black holes that are still waiting to be found,” he said Karina Voggel, lead author of the study and astronomer at the Strasbourg Observatory in France. “It could increase the total number of known supermassive black holes in the local Universe by 30%,” he added.

The research will be published in an upcoming issue of the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. In addition to being the closest pair of supermassive black holes to Earth ever discovered, The two galactic giants were found to be separated by a distance of only 1,600 light-years.

A close-up view of the two bright galactic nuclei observed in the study, each harboring a supermassive black hole © ESO / Voggel et al.

This is an unusually small distance, and it means that the two black holes are locked in a gravitational battle that will eventually culminate in their merging, sometime within the next 250 million years.

Supermassive black holes like these are found in the center of galaxies and end up caught on a collision course, when two galaxies merge. It is believed that this is how the largest black holes in the universe are formed.

The researchers found the pair of supermassive black holes using the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory (VLT-ESO), located in Chile. By looking at the effects of the gravitational attraction of the two objects on the surrounding stars, they were able to determine that one of the black holes measures approximately 154 million times the mass of the Sun, while the other measures 6.3 million solar masses a little less huge.

It is the first time that the masses of a pair of supermassive black holes have been measured in this way, a feat that is only possible thanks to the objects’ relative proximity to Earth.

ESO astronomers hope to make more discoveries like this in the future, with the observatory set to introduce the new Extremely Large Telescope later this decade. This will allow detections considerably further than is currently possible, improving our understanding of the most enigmatic objects in the universe.