“They are the size of my thigh”

Chris Hemsworth is without a doubt one of the actors of the moment. The Australian has become one of the most sought-after faces in Hollywood, and at 37 years old, projects are raining on him. Gone is his film debut under the command of JJ Abrahams as Captain George Kirk in Star Trek, one of the most legendary sagas of the seventh art.

In any case, it was the god of thunder, Thor, who catapulted him to fame two years later. Since then, the Hemsworth career has been meteoric and upward and, he is now fitter than ever. In every sense.

And is that the Australian has just finished filming Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment that his character stars independently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a photo commemorating the occasion has raised a tremendous stir on social media because the god of thunder he sports gigantic arms.

“I think your arm is the size of my thigh”, a follower responds to him on his Instagram profile. And is not for less. Without a doubt, we are facing the most powerful Chris Hemsworth of his entire career. Out of conviction and due to the requirements of the script, since on the horizon there is also the biopic about Hulk Hogan, which will be broadcast by Netflix.

Unlike what it might seem, the actor does not spend his life between dumbbellsBut he does find a way to complete at least 20 to 30 minutes of physical work a day, beyond sometimes getting more ‘crushed’ in the gym. This was assured in statements to Men’s Health, Count shared his secret.

“It’s about prioritizing what’s important. I don’t have time to train. I have an incredibly busy life, but with only 20 or 30 minutes a day to train, I can already see the benefits. If I can’t find that time, the rest of the day is uphill because it has a ripple effect on my energy and enthusiasm. I recommend that people strive to complete that time of physical work as once you feel the benefits, it is hard to ignore them. It is relatively easy to find a gap in the agenda: it is only 20 or 30 minutes, “explains the Australian.

An example of what Hemsworth comments is the very method that he applies to his workouts and which is based on intense routines of 6 exercises, 6 repetitions and 6 rounds (approximately 20 minutes), supervised Luke zocchi, your personal trainer and fatigue partner. You know, with 20 or 30 minutes a day you can achieve those wonderful arms. Or at least try.