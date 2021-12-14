They are looking in Granada for people between 72 and 80 years old for a study on the effects of gymnastics against Alzheimer’s

GRANADA, Dec 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Agueda research project of the University of Granada (UGR) is looking for participants between the ages of 72 and 80 for a study that examines how a program of muscular strength exercise can help against Alzheimer’s, specifically, to “improve their cognition, slowing down or delaying the cognitive decline associated with aging and, ultimately, having a better quality of life “.

As reported by the UGR in a press release, the project is linked to the personal story of the main researcher of this initiative, the researcher from the Department of Physical and Sports Education Irene Esteban-Cornejo, whose grandmother, Águeda, died as a result of the Alzheimer, and that now gives name to a line of work that fights against this neurodegenerative disease.

Consider a physical exercise program for people between the ages of 65 and 80. Among the primary objectives of this line of work, it is also found to study the structural changes and brain connections of the participants.

In addition, the research analyzes, through a PET scan, the amount of beta amyloid in the brain. The accumulation of beta amyloid plaques is indicative of Alzheimer’s, which is why it is intended to measure the impact of the disease and its response to an exercise program.

Participating elderly people attend the Mixed University Sports and Health Institute three times a week for six months to carry out one-hour sessions supervised by professionals. Exercises with elastic bands and body weight are developed, whose effects from the cognitive point of view are evaluated thanks to tests of executive function, attention or long-term memory.

“Agueda also studies the impact of exercise on mental health: how the program positively influences people’s happiness and their satisfaction with life, helping to combat depression,” has detailed her project manager, Patricio Solís-Urra.