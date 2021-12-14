These are the prices of Netflix in 2022: what does each plan include? Is there a free trial period? – Series news

The streaming platform has raised the rate for the following year. So are the differences between the basic, the standard and the premium.

If you are a Netflix subscriber, throughout the last quarter of the year you have probably received a notice that your quota was going to be updated. In other words, the streaming platform is going to raise prices. The change will be made from December 2021 and, according to the company itself, they do it to be able to offer “more stories that they encourage you, that they motivate you or, simply, they brighten your day “.

What does not change is that Netflix continues to maintain its three different types of plans, adapted to the needs of each subscriber. These plans are basic, standard and premium, with fees between € 8 and € 18, depending on the functionalities of each one.. All of them offer the same catalog of movies and series, as well as mobile games, but it varies in the number of screens available at the same time, the option of HD and Ultra HD and the cost, of course.

In this table you can see at a glance the differences between plans.

Quotas of the different plans, as it appears on the official Netflix website.



Those who choose basic option They will pay € 7.99 per month, they will only be able to see one screen at the same time, they will always have to use the same phone to download and they will not be able to access the content in HD or Ultra HD. Of course, the viewing of series is unlimited and you can enjoy the platform in multi-device (laptop, TV, phone or tablet), like all accounts.

In the standard option (€ 12.99) you can now watch Netflix on two screens at the same time and use your downloads on two different devices. In addition, it adds the option to view the content in HD. The cost dthe other plan, the premium, amounts to € 17.99 per month and, in exchange, gives the option of having 4 screens at the same time, 4 devices for downloads and access to Ultra HD.

And does it have a free trial period?

No, Netflix does not offer free trials. Although at the beginning of landing in Spain it did give that option, shortly after it was eliminated. What it does give its subscribers is the flexibility to switch plans whenever they want or cancel at any time. There are no permanence or cancellation charges.

Choose like a king on Netflix: 10 tricks to watch series and movies without wasting a second

When the company of Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings landed in Spain in 2015, their rates were very different. The basic plan kept the same price (€ 7.99), but the standard only cost € 9.99 and the premium € 11.99. Since then, fees have been progressively increased, according to the company, to improve its catalog. “We are updating our prices to reflect the improvements in our catalog of series and films, as well as the quality of our service and, what is more important: to be able to continue offering more options and improve our value proposition,” it said in a communicated before the last climb.

His ambitious plans are noticed in fiction. Their productions have a higher level of production every time. One of his latest releases, Red alert, with Gal gadot, Ryan reynolds Y Dwayne johnson has become the most expensive in the history of the platform with its 160 million dollars of budget. Will own the title only until it is released The gray man, which has been made with more than 200 million. It stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, with Joe and Anthony Russo as directors, which should have increased the number notably.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your mail, sign up for our Newsletter